DoGooder Video Awards open for entries

The DoGooder Video Awards, which celebrate the brightest and best in video for social good, are now open for entries.

There are four DoGooder Awards categories for 2019:

Best Nonprofit Video Award for the best overall video created by a nonprofit organisation

Fundraising for Good Award for the best fundraising video that includes a direct call for donations

Funny for Good Award for creators doing good with a sense of humour

And 1-Minute Story Award. This is a new category and is for individuals. Entrants have one minute to tell DoGooder why they do the good work they do

Each category offers a $1,000 prize. Winning videos will be featured on DoGooder partner social media and YouTube channels, and each winner will receive free registrations to the 2020 Nonprofit Technology Conference from NTEN. Winners of the Best Nonprofit, Fundraising for Good and the Funny for Good Awards also gets free captioning and translation into five languages of a video of their choice up to five minutes long.

Submissions will be accepted until 16 January. Finalists are picked by a panel of experts, and winners chosen through a public vote, which starts on 1 February. Winners will be announced on 15 March.

This year, the awards are hosted by NTEN and See3 and sponsored by Dotsub and Gather Voices. More information on the DoGooder Awards and how to apply is available on the site.