Covid-related recovery fund opens for Kent charities

Kent County Council is making grants of £5,000-£10,000 available for charities to help their post-Covid recovery.

Kent Community Foundation is administering the new Strategic Recovery Fund on behalf of Kent County Council to help organisations in its district adapt to the post Covid-19 “new normal”.

The grants can be used to purchase one-off support across a range of areas including:

Business planning/operational review and strategy

Income generation review and strategy

Financial review and strategy

Website upgrade/digital skills

Marketing/social media enhancements

Specialist time-limited intervention

Training

Applications are open until 22 January, and applicants should identify the support they need and the providers/consultant they intend to work with and cost this as part of their application. Grants, once received, should be spent within six months.

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said: