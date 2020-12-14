Covid-related recovery fund opens for Kent charities

Kent County Council is making grants of £5,000-£10,000 available for charities to help their post-Covid recovery.
Kent Community Foundation is administering the new Strategic Recovery Fund on behalf of Kent County Council to help organisations in its district adapt to the post Covid-19 “new normal”.
The grants can be used to purchase one-off support across a range of areas including:
- Business planning/operational review and strategy
- Income generation review and strategy
- Financial review and strategy
- Website upgrade/digital skills
- Marketing/social media enhancements
- Specialist time-limited intervention
- Training
Applications are open until 22 January, and applicants should identify the support they need and the providers/consultant they intend to work with and cost this as part of their application. Grants, once received, should be spent within six months.
Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said:
“We are delighted to be able to distribute this funding to organisations across Kent. The Kent County Council Strategic Recovery Fund will support organisations to plan for a sustainable future by providing funding to procure external expert advice on finance, fundraising, marketing and communication and website development as well as training to upskill existing staff. We know that the charitable sector in Kent needs help to start thinking about how they can survive the long tail of Covid, and this funding has come at exactly the right time.”
