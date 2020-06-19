Charities face £12.4bn shortfall in income for year

Charities face a £12.4bn shortfall in income for the year due to impact of coronavirus, according to the Chartered Institute of Fundraising (IoF) and Charity Finance Group (CFG).

Following a previous impact survey conducted in March 2020, just as lockdown

was beginning, the new survey carried out by IoF, CFG, and NCVO, and supported by PwC found that respondents were expecting a reduction of 24% to their total income for the year, which would mean a £12.4bn loss of income if the average was applied to the sector as a whole.

It also found that during lockdown (between 23 March – 12 May 2020):

Charities received 29% less income than they had budgeted for

84% of charities reported a decrease or a significant decrease in their total income

92% of charities reported a fall in trading income during the lockdown with just 5% reporting that income from trading had increased

increased during lockdown

increased during lockdown 15% of charities reported an increase or a significant increase in their total income

The performance of income sources varied widely with respondents reporting on average that trading income was 72% lower than expected, and voluntary income 14% lower. However, income from grants from trusts and foundations was 29% higher than expected, and income from government in the form of grants and contracts was 51% higher than expected.

When looking at the year ahead, charities:

Expect to see their total income significantly reduced, with their total income on average 24% lower than previously forecasted

Are planning on an average fall of 57% on trading income

Have revised their voluntary income for the year down by an average 42%

In total, 91% of the charities that responded are forecasting a drop in their budgeted income with 56% believing it will decrease and 35% expecting a significant decrease.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“This new research shows that the impact of coronavirus is going to have a hugely significant impact on charity finances for the year ahead. With social distancing remaining in place for the foreseeable future, and an exceptionally difficult time ahead for the wider economy, the fact that the charities who responded to the survey are planning for a loss of almost a quarter of their total income is extremely worrying. The government urgently needs to review and enhance its emergency support for charities, with a further bespoke package of support, an extension to the Job Retention Scheme that specifically supporting those charitable activities which are still unable to take place, or both.”

Caron Bradshaw, Chief Executive at the Charity Finance Group, also commented: