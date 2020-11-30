Student initiative offers Southwark charities & community groups free digital support

Southwark charities and community groups tackling poverty and inequality are invited to apply for free web design, social media, videos, and marketing as part of London College of Communication’s Talent Works project.

From January 2021, 16 small charities and community groups based in Southwark will receive free digital support as part of an ongoing collaboration with creative students. The deadline for applications is this Friday, 4 December.

The Talent Works initiative this year aims to support local projects that are addressing poverty and inequality, with a particular focus on groups who may have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims to engage with groups addressing the following issues:

Accommodation, from affordable housing to public space

Worker’s rights, from better pay to improved conditions

Living standards, from social welfare to public provision

Financial inequality and fair taxation

Refugee issues, from settlement and discrimination

Community advice, from advocacy and integration to isolation

Gill Henderson, Cultural and Communities Partnerships Manager at London College of Communication, UAL, said:

“Talent Works has proven a popular and effective way of supporting local enterprises whilst giving students opportunities and experience to work on real-world projects. “We were delighted to be awarded funding from Trust for London to enable us to focus on groups actively addressing issues like poverty and inequality – which have been further exposed and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our students across Design, Media, and Screen can provide fresh insight and innovative solutions so organisations can better communicate their mission, reach more people, and ultimately, have a greater impact on the communities they support.”

Talent Works was launched by London College of Communication, UAL and has so far helped 67 charities and provided paid work for 113 students.

The current programme is managed by London College of Communication and Camberwell College of Arts, UAL, in partnership with Community Southwark and supported by Trust for London.