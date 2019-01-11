Free website offer for small charities from new digital agency

Rule:fresh is a new digital agency that is offering a limited number of free websites for small charities this year.

It has been set up by Oli Robinson, who used to work for The Body Shop Foundation.

His agency designs websites built on WordPress and, given his knowledge of digital tools popular within the charity sector, ensures that they are integrated with Mailchimp, Eventbrite and Donorfy.

The offer includes creation, design and integration of the site.

There is no long-term tie-in to annual fees for the sites that are designed for free. There is an optional fee of £550 per year for those that need hosting, support and updates to WordPress and its plugins.

You can explore a demo site to get a sense of what the first two donated sites’ design will look like. Robinson says these are worth around £6,000 each.

Subsequent winners of the free websites will receive the “affordable website package” grant which is worth £1,250.

Robinson explained why he was making this offer, saying: “Small charities deserve great websites but they can be expensive to build and maintain. We’re committed to bringing affordable, professional websites to these organisations but without the strings that are normally attached to such offers, and we hope this grant will make it even easier for some.”

Applications from small UK charities for a free website can be made via rule:fresh and via email.