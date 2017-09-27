Digital agency launches free digital training for charities

Charity digital specialists Platypus Digital are to run free online training in digital marketing for charities.

The course programme, Control R, will provide essential digital skills for charities in the UK and for nonprofits around the world. Over 400 people have signed up already from charities in the UK, Ireland, Canada, USA and Australia.

The training sessions will take place on the webinar platform Zoom. They have been developed for:

digital teams who want to brush up on digital skills

non-digital teams who want to increase their digital knowledge

anyone who wants to use digital to increase the impact of their work

Managing Director of Platypus Digital, Matt Collins, explained that the agency has already trained over 100 UK charities in person. He added: “We now want to bring those skills to nonprofits wherever they are in the world. This integrated course will give students a solid overview of the modern digital skills they need to do their work in 2017.”

What the course covers

Skills to be covered include:

Google Analytics

Facebook ads

Email marketing

Community building

Social media

How to plan a digital campaign

Participants will also be able to review a recording of the training.

The first course starts on 26 October 2017 and registration for Control R is open now.

