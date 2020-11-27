From Helen Mirren to Harry Styles: celebrities supporting charitable causes

From Helen Mirren and Harry Styles to Christopher Eccleston and Leah Charles-King, many celebs are supporting various causes in the UK – here’s a selection.

Martin Kemp & The Children’s Trust

On Sunday 22 November, TV star Martin Kemp presented a short film aimed at raising money for The Children’s Trust, a Surrey-based charity that helps children with brain injury and neurodisability across the UK. Martin Kemp has personal experience of brain injury following an operation to remove a brain tumour in 1997. The film provides a glimpse into the lives of three young people who have accessed the charity’s services: 14-year-old Finn who attends The Children’s Trust School, 7-year-old Amelia who has been supported by the Brain Injury Community Service team and 13-year-old Brittney who received intensive rehabilitation following a car accident.

Leah Charles-King & Bipolar UK

Bipolar UK has announced TV and radio presenter Leah Charles-King as its latest ambassador. Having recently decided to break her silence about living with bipolar disorder, Charles-King is on a mission to share how she embraced her condition, and to talk about her mental health to empower herself and many others living with bipolar disorder. She recently launched her own platform, presenting and producing content to normalise the conversation around mental health. This makes her a meaningful choice for Bipolar UK as it works to support people across the UK who have felt the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on their mental health and wellbeing while living with bipolar disorder.

Celebs & Cahonas

Harry Styles, Helen Mirren, David Beckham, Noel Gallagher and Annie Lennox lead a galaxy of stars in supporting the Cahonas Celebrity Loosen Up Auction 2020. The list of celebrity supporters – which also includes Eric Clapton, Sir Rod Stewart, Brian May, Roger Federer and Dame Judi Dench – have all donated signed ties or scarves from their own personal collections to the online auction, which runs until 29 November, to help raise funds and awareness for Cahonas – the Scottish charity dedicated to raising awareness of testicular cancer.

Sir Quentin Blake & Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice

The second part of art auction organised by parents’ fundraising group, Little Fighters, in aid of the UK’s only baby-specific hospice, Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice, is now underway. It began on the evening of Monday 23 November via eBay, and features items donated by well-known artists. Amongst the selection of donated artworks is a piece from West-London based – and one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators – Sir Quentin Blake, entitled “Giant Stork with its Chick”. The piece is signed, in the medium of pen, ink and watercolour on watercolour paper and worth £350.

Nadiya Hussain & WaterAid

Baker and author Nadiya Hussain is inviting the public to support WaterAid’s Future on Tap appeal to help get to clean water to people living in some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities. She has spoken out in support of the international charity as it created a thought-provoking installation featuring 144 pairs of wellington boots in the gardens of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum to highlight the 144 million people around the world who rely on surface water like puddles, ponds and lakes to drink from.

Credit: Chris Terry

Please welcome our new Big Issue Brand Ambassadors! Christopher Eccleston, @Sab_CohenHatton, @MrGeorgeClarke, @DanielMays9 and Sophie Winkelman are helping us get the word out about our work and our vendors at the toughest time in our 29-year history https://t.co/n7Juj7YRmG — The Big Issue (@BigIssue) November 11, 2020

Stars & The Big Issue

The Big Issue (TBI) has announced the appointment of Christopher Eccleston, George Clarke, Daniel Mays and Sophie Winkleman as official Brand Ambassadors. The stars have started their ambassadorships by calling on the public to support the organisation and its network of vendors at a time of crisis by subscribing, buying a gift subscription from their local vendor or donating to the charity’s Christmas Appeal. Following the Government announcement that England would enter lockdown on Thursday 5 November, TBI asked more than half of its 2,000 vendors to stop selling the magazine for the duration of the four-week national lockdown.