PayPal launches Generosity Network crowdfunding platform in US

PayPal has launched a new fundraising platform in the US that lets people launch campaigns to crowdfund for causes that are important to them.

An addition to its Giving platform, the PayPal Generosity Network is currently only available in the US, and, PayPal says, has been inspired by the rising popularity of peer-to-peer crowdfunding accelerated by the global pandemic.

It allows PayPal US customers to create their own crowdfunding campaigns that can last for up to 30 days, and raise up to $20,000. Donations are deposited directly into the organiser’s account with PayPal, allowing them to then distribute the funds to their intended cause, which can be anything, from a small business, to a charitable organisation, a friend, family member or themselves.

Oktay Dogramaci, VP, Giving, PayPal, explained:

“From collecting money for grocery deliveries to high-risk populations to fundraising campaigns in support of teachers and frontline workers, we’ve seen an outpouring of generosity from the PayPal community using our platform to help one another during this unprecedented year. The Generosity Network was designed to provide an accessible, easy and secure way for our customers to raise money on behalf of causes, and connect them with millions of PayPal customers who can offer their support this holiday season and beyond.”

