PayPal processed record $10 billion in charitable donations in 2019

PayPal processed a record $10.3 billion in donations to charities around the world in 2019, and more than $1 billion in the month of December alone.

21% of all donations processed by PayPal in 2019 were made through mobile devices.

PayPal supports more than 600,000 nonprofits with fundraising and powering giving for platforms including Facebook, GoFundMe, Airbnb, and eBay.

Every year, PayPal encourages its community of 300 million consumers and merchants to donate to disaster relief efforts and participate in campaigns with signature partners like GivingTuesday. On GivingTuesday 2019, PayPal processed $106 million for causes around the world. It is currently asking for support for the Australian bush fire relief efforts, and has raised over $2m to date.

Charities can also raise funds by enrolling with the PayPal Giving Fund. This is free to do and requires charities to set up a business account as well as confirm their charity status. Once enrolled, they appear on the PayPal website and app, eBay for Charity as well as Humble Bundle.

Franz Paasche, SVP, Corporate Affairs, PayPal, said: