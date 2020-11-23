Charity Christmas appeal films 2020: the round-up (part one)

With Christmas just a month away, here are the first of this year’s appeal films from charities including Christian Aid, RNLI, and GOSH.

Hope is under threat for young people facing county lines, abuse and neglect. Our specialists #FightForHope, providing support for young people who've had it toughest. Help keep a child's hope alive this Christmas. Send a message of hope or donate today🌟 https://t.co/ocy92Z7s79 pic.twitter.com/02Y2QHA3Fe — Children's Society (@childrensociety) November 16, 2020

The Children’s Society

This Christmas, The Children’s Society is asking people to help keep hope alive for children in difficult circumstances, either by donating or sending a message. The film shows a teenage boy’s hope being eroded when he’s forced to carry drugs by some older boys and is then arrested and taken to a police station, before it’s built back up again when he’s helped by one of the charity’s specialist workers.

This is Summer, and she is THE STAR of our new Christmas Appeal – see her story here: https://t.co/UKLRYPgOeP pic.twitter.com/poPioxin7q — Alder Hey Children's Charity 💙🎄 (@AlderHeyCharity) November 20, 2020

Alder Hey Children’s Charity

Alder Hey Children’s Charity‘s appeal film stars Summer, a patient at the hospital, who is being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. It shows how one day during her treatment she was visited by Georgina, an Arts for Health practitioner at Alder Hey and a cellist at the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and how this helped her. Georgina is one of the ward musicians funded by the charity.

Today, we launch our biggest ever fundraising appeal, asking for your help to support dying children & their families this #Christmas. As part of the appeal we have our first-ever television ad! Stand with families this Christmas, donate today:https://t.co/vAzaedlIJG pic.twitter.com/JBkQFFYiQN — CHAS (@supportCHAS) November 16, 2020

CHAS

CHAS’s 2020 Christmas fundraising campaign is its biggest since it launched appeals to build its hospices, and includes it first-ever television appeal. The emotive film draws on the real stories of families to talk about child death, capturing the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. The charity is fundraising to help it overcome the impact of the pandemic and continue supporting children and their families, both throughout this Christmas and beyond.

Together for Short Lives

The Together for Short Lives Christmas appeal has seen its Patrons Holly Willoughby, Peter Andre and Mason Mount record special ‘Christmas Together Appeal’ messages, asking the public to support seriously ill children and families. The films tell the story of Alfie and his family, and their experience of hearing their son’s diagnosis with Duchenne, and their struggle to get the right support. In her film, Willoughby appeals to the public to help families like Alfie’s this Christmas, while Andre shares how the family were left to cope.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) has launched a special animated film to bring to life the journey patients make from hospital to home at Christmas. The film is part of GOSH Charity’s ‘Home For Christmas’ campaign and features Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) patient Mia, who was specially animated alongside her sister Amy. Both sisters were treated at the hospital years apart for the same rare condition, chronic demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

It was made in partnership with creative agency Adam&EveDDB, which partnered with animator and illustrator Marlies van der Wel. The soundtrack was composed by Pieter de Graff. Media was arranged by Hearts & Science and has largely been donated free of charge by Ocean Outdoor, JCDecaux, Verizon, News UK, The Guardian and The Telegraph.

This Christmas our lifeboat volunteers are ready to drop everything to help those in trouble. Now we’re asking for your help to bring the crew home safe to their families with the gift of a monthly donation. Sign up at https://t.co/yh2DCtxPc6 #RNLIChristmasAdvert pic.twitter.com/KzMw3f627Q — RNLI (@RNLI) November 13, 2020

RNLI

This year’s RNLI appeal ad was filmed on location at the lifeboat station in Lyme Regis, Dorset. The ad highlights the dedication and commitment of all its lifesavers who will be on call during the Christmas period – with the charity asking for the public’s help to ensure their volunteers can continue saving lives.

The RNLI has produced the ad in-house, featuring RNLI lifesavers who will be in action over Christmas. It follows 26-year-old full-time TV Production Coordinator and crew member, Georgia Robson. Whilst preparing Christmas dinner, she has to drop everything and leave her family behind race to Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station at the sound of her pager.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has launched an animated short film to showcase the charity’s emergency lifesaving services. The animation centres on real life former patient, 11-year-old Lucy, who experienced a horrific injury last New Year’s Eve. Lucy herself lends her voice to the film as she retells the events of the night, how she felt and how the charity saved her life. The animation is part of Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s Christmas appeal to raise funds to ensure it can provide emergency medical care by air and land 365 days a year.

Christian Aid

Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal asks people to help build hope for communities struggling even more than usual this year due to the impact of the coronavirus. It focuses on Imote in Nigeria, who has looked after his younger brothers and sisters since his parents’ deaths and who, this year, has been unable to sell the produce from his farm, leaving him unable to buy food or basic household supplies.

Main image: RNLI