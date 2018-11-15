The Big Give anticipates biggest ever Christmas Challenge

This year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge will feature a record-breaking 589 charities and is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of the funds it will raise for good causes, according to The Big Give.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge is now in its tenth year, and runs for a week, launching on #GivingTuesday (27 November). It gives the public the chance to have their donations doubled to participating charities on theBigGive.org.uk.

Projects this year tackle a wide range of issues including child poverty, reducing loneliness amongst the elderly, international development, arts, the environment, and animals. The match funding is provided by a community of over 20 funder and philanthropist ‘Champions’, including The Childhood Trust, Candis, The Hospital Saturday Fund, People’s Postcode Lottery, The Reed Foundation and the Garfield Weston Foundation. The trustees of the Garfield Weston Foundation have committed up to £500,000 to support twenty selected charities. The campaign is also backed by Jon Snow.

Alex Day, Director of The Big Give, said: