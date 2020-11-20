Salesforce partners with Cherie Blair Foundation for Women to mentor female entrepreneurs

Salesforce Women’s Network and the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women have announced that they are partnering to deliver the Foundation’s flagship, cross-border Mentoring Women in Business Programme.

Salesforce will deliver professional mentoring through the Foundation to female entrepreneurs in low and middle income countries, supporting global business resilience and growth in the wake of Covid-19.

Eight business leaders from Salesforce Women’s Network have committed to the programme as mentors from November 2020, who will help to develop and grow women entrepreneurs over a 12-month period. Each mentor will be matched with a woman mentee at a crucial stage in her business, in a year-long relationship of professional support and development, conducted through the Foundation’s newly-redeveloped online Mentoring platform.

A recent survey conducted in light of Covid-19 by the Foundation on the women in its programmes showed a need for mentors, with more women starting their own businesses out of necessity due to the pandemic’s impact. The partnership aims to ensure that women-owned SMEs in low and middle-income countries survive and continue to grow through this period.

Helen McEachern, CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, commented:

“Salesforce is helping us to lead the global response to Covid-19 by providing these mentoring places through their workforce into our virtual mentoring programme. Through working with the Foundation, Salesforce will be helping women all over the world to get their businesses through this crisis, keep industries on their feet, and collectively forge a brighter future.”

Sara Earnshaw, President of Salesforce Women’s Network, UK, added: