Applications open for Young Arts Fundraisers mentoring programme

Young Arts Fundraisers are looking for applicants for the second round of its mentoring programme, which it runs in partnership with the IoF Cultural Sector Network.

Young Arts Fundraisers launched in 2016 and is a professional network for early-career fundraisers in the cultural sector. It started the programme last year and it is open to anyone, regardless of background, location, or team size.

Described as ‘the perfect opportunity to build up your game with focused one-to-one sessions, develop relationships with senior cultural sector fundraisers, and further your career’, the programme lasts for one year with mentees receiving mentoring guidance and advice during the course of the programme to help them make the most of their experience.

More information can be requested from info@youngartsfundraisers.org, and the deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 April, at 5pm.