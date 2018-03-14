Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Applications open for Young Arts Fundraisers mentoring programme

Posted by on 14 March 2018 in News
0 Comments
Applications open for Young Arts Fundraisers mentoring programme

Young Fundraisers are looking for applicants for the second round of its programme, which it runs in partnership with the IoF Cultural Sector Network.

Young Arts Fundraisers launched in 2016 and is a professional network for early-career fundraisers in the cultural sector. It started the programme last year and it is open to anyone, regardless of background, location, or team size.

Described as ‘the perfect opportunity to build up your game with focused one-to-one sessions, develop relationships with senior cultural sector fundraisers, and further your career’, the programme lasts for one year with mentees receiving mentoring guidance and advice during the course of the programme to help them make the most of their experience.

More information can be requested from info@youngartsfundraisers.org, and the deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 April, at 5pm.

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />