CIoF publishes supporter experience guide to help charities harness generosity during pandemic

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising releases a new booklet today, aimed at helping charities increase the focus on the supporter experience and harness generosity in these challenging times.

Fundraising in the Time of Covid is a free resource and has been produced with the Supporter Experience Special Interest Group. It outlines six principles and suggested actions to help deliver the best possible supporter experience, and shares case studies on how charities, such as Child Rescue Nepal and GUTS UK, have used them.

In June, it was estimated that the charity sector was facing a £10.1bn funding gap. Since then, almost half (47%) of the UK’s charities have revised down their financial forecasts over the last two months in anticipation of a tough winter ahead.

The resource has been reviewed by fundraisers in a range of roles from large and small organisations, across different sectors.

As well as the booklet, there will be a webinar on 25 November at 2pm exploring case studies and practical tips for charities to help inspire supporters during the pandemic.

Angela Cluff, Chair of the Supporter Experience Special Interest Group, said:

“We’re delighted to share the principles and practical suggestions on how charities can put the supporter experience at the forefront of their fundraising in the extraordinary times we all find ourselves in. “Now is the time to accelerate investment in the supporter experience. It is easy for us to fall into the trap of focusing on the money. If we focus on the experience the money will follow. So, the challenge is to orient ourselves to the experience, despite the pressures.”

Peter Lewis, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, added: