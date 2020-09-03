Support for fundraisers being made redundant as a result of COVID-19

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has launched a package of support for fundraisers who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any individual member of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising made redundant from their job will be offered three months of their membership free of charge. This offer will also be available to members who are not salaried employees but have lost work due to coronavirus, such as freelancers.

Three months free membership will also be available to any non-member fundraiser who has been made redundant and wants to apply for membership of the Chartered Institute.

In addition, the Chartered Institute will be launching a package of further support, which all members will be able to access, including a range of learning and development opportunities, as well as tips on developing CV and preparing for interviews among many other resources.

Any organisational member of the Chartered Institute will also have the opportunity to buy individual membership for any fundraisers they are making redundant at a discounted rate, to enable that person to continue their professional development in fundraising and access the support and resources available to help them back into work.

Alongside a blog addressed to members, Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“The fundraising community is a special place, where people are supported and helped through their career by their peers and colleagues. As the professional membership body for fundraisers, I am delighted that we are able to embrace that tradition and announce this new package of support to fundraisers who are experiencing difficulty due to redundancy or loss of work. “Fundraisers are the lifeblood of our charity sector, turning visions into reality through generating the income that keeps vital services and activities running. Our charities need, and will continue to need, excellent fundraisers as we face the continued impact of coronavirus, and although it will be a difficult time for many in the months ahead, we are determined to continue supporting fundraisers so that they can find new roles, develop their skills, and take the next steps in their fundraising careers.”

More information on the support package is available on the IoF’s site, or through emailing its membership team at membership@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk.