Public fundraising to pause once more under lockdown 2.0

With lockdown 2.0 taking effect as of tomorrow (Thursday 5 November) in England, the Fundraising Regulator and the Chartered Institute of Fundraising have issued a statement on public fundraising.

As in the first lockdown, charities are once again expected to pause public fundraising in England, and to carry it out only in other UK nations in line with restrictions there.

The statement says:

“As new national restrictions begin in England from Thursday 5 November 2020, subject to Parliamentary approval, we expect charities and their partners to pause public fundraising activities (including door-to-door, street, and private site fundraising) for the duration of the new restrictions. In other UK nations, fundraising should be carried out in line with the restrictions that apply in each country and according to our guidance. These should be reviewed regularly as arrangements may change. In areas where there are tight restrictions in force (for example, the closure of non-essential shops) we similarly expect public fundraising to be paused.

With charities already predicting a significant deficit in income for this year, along with rising demand for services, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this week assured that “much more” will be done this winter to help charities. He was speaking in response to a question put to him by Rachael Maskell, Labour’s shadow charities minister, in the House of Commons.

I asked the Prime Minister what additional support he will give charities. He said much more over the winter period. I look forward to seeing the details. — Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) November 2, 2020

All eyes will now be on the government: in the last lockdown, it faced weeks of pressure before announcing a £750m package of support for UK charities.