London Marathon postponed until October

In light of Covid-19, London Marathon Events is postponing the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon until October, it has announced,

The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April, and is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.

Charities and sponsors with runners who are unable to take part in the postponed race will be able to substitute other runners for the rescheduled 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 4 October. London Marathon Events will contact charities to outline the process and timescales in due course.

Runners who have already withdrawn from the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon and rolled over their entry to 2021 will be offered the option to take part on Sunday 4 October or to keep their entry rolled over to 2021.

The news was announced late on Friday 13 March, and Hugh Brasher, Event Director, said: