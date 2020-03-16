London Marathon postponed until October

In light of Covid-19, London Marathon Events is postponing the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon until October, it has announced,
The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April, and is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.
Charities and sponsors with runners who are unable to take part in the postponed race will be able to substitute other runners for the rescheduled 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 4 October. London Marathon Events will contact charities to outline the process and timescales in due course.
Runners who have already withdrawn from the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon and rolled over their entry to 2021 will be offered the option to take part on Sunday 4 October or to keep their entry rolled over to 2021.
The news was announced late on Friday 13 March, and Hugh Brasher, Event Director, said:
“Public health is everyone’s priority. We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.
“We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date. We will email all runners and charities today (13 March) and then update them via email by the end of next week at the latest. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels.”
