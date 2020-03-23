4 sources of coronavirus emergency funds for charities

With Kent Community Foundation announcing the KCF Coronavirus Emergency Fund today (23 March), here’s a quick round up with news of this and three more regionally based funds offering support for charities during the crisis.

Kent Community Foundation KCF Coronavirus Emergency Fund

With immediate effect from today (23 March) Kent Community Foundation will be supporting charities and community groups facing extreme difficulties or closure with the KCF Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

The KCF Coronavirus Emergency Fund will take applications for grants of up to £10,000 from charities with an annual income of £200,000 or less, to fill the gap that not being able to fundraise during the Coronavirus restrictions, will create.

The KCF Coronavirus Emergency Fund will initially give priority to applications from charities supporting the elderly and vulnerable.

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation said:

“The impact of COVID-19 will see many in the charitable sector facing a very uncertain and worrying future. Kent Community Foundation has responded quickly by asking our existing Fund holders and supporters, to donate towards the new KCF Coronavirus Emergency Fund. “The Fund will initially support charities and community groups working with the elderly and vulnerable, but we will closely monitor developments to assess which other groups may also need support from this Fund. It is impossible to estimate how many urgent applications we will receive, and we hope that people across the county might help us by donating what they can, at this unprecedented time.”

Charities that have already received funding or have a grant pending should visit the Kent Community Foundation website to find out how the Foundation can offer additional support during the next few months.

To either apply for funding or to donate visit www.kentcf.org.uk.

Community Foundation Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund for Tyne & Wear and Northumberland

The Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland has launched the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund to get help quickly to local charities and community organisations that are helping the most vulnerable people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Community Foundation has put in £200,000 to kick-start the Fund. It is now asking the public, businesses and other funders to contribute, with plans for the first wave of grants to be made by the end of the month. The Foundation is hoping donations will double the initial amount, so it can support as many groups across communities as possible, for as long as possible.

Rob Williamson, Chief Executive of the Community Foundation, said:

“With this fund, we’ll use our knowledge to reach the organisations helping vulnerable people on the ground. And we’ll support charitable groups recover from the impact of the outbreak on their own work and income. We hope people come on board with us to help build the funds available. If anyone wants to contribute, I encourage them to get in touch with us, or give via the JustGiving page for the Fund.”

Funding will be initially awarded to organisations providing services and support to older and vulnerable people as well as those with low and insecure incomes, including people on universal credit or working in the ‘gig economy’. Funding will also support activities for school-age children in less well-off communities where schools have closed.

As time is critical, with grants hoped to be awarded by the end of March, for this round of funding the Community Foundation will choose organisations based on its knowledge of charities working in the region.

In a second stage, the Fund will support a wider group of local charities and community organisations whose operations and finances have been affected, so they can recover and continue their activities once the outbreak eases. This will be via an application process that the Community Foundation will release details of in the coming weeks. For updates on this and other funds that may be available, people are advised to sign up to the Community Foundation’s newsletter via its website.

Cumbria Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund

Cumbria Community Foundation has set up a fund to help charitable groups support vulnerable people affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Cumbria COVID-19 Response Fund will prioritise funding to charitable projects across the county that are supporting people affected by the virus, helping to keep them safe and supported in their homes and reducing pressure on the NHS.

Andy Beeforth, CEO of Cumbria Community Foundation, said:

“We recognise that the outbreak of COVID-19 is an exceptional event that is already having an immediate impact on many of the charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups we support with grant funding. We know that these groups already helping those who will be most impacted are going to be stretched thin. “We have already seen a number of informal support networks springing up around the county to help the significant number of older people who live in our area who have chosen to self-isolate as a preventative measure against the virus. These people are at an increased risk of loneliness and isolation and will miss out on regular social interaction.”

The Cumbria COVID-19 Response Fund will support charitable projects providing activities that help vulnerable people self-isolating, provide funding to coordinate community response and support volunteers, and increase capacity for organisations providing emergency support, such as foodbanks or benefits advice.

Cumbria Community Foundation has contributed £100,000 to the Fund. The Foundation is aware that many people and businesses will be struggling financially, however, for those that are able and would like to donate to the Fund, they can click here or contact 01900 825760. The Fund will also provide a focus for charitable trusts, companies and other organisations wishing to support the community and charity response.

For groups wanting to enquire about funding, they should click here or contact the grants team via email grants@cumbriafoundation.org.

Steve Morgan Foundation Covid-19 Emergency Fund

The Steve Morgan Foundation has announced an emergency hardship fund for charities and non-profits working across its region.

The Foundation will make £1m available a week for an initial 12 weeks. The funding is available to help with the costs of additional emergency services to help people affected by the virus, and to help charities experiencing a loss of fundraising revenue to stay operating.

Application forms can be requested by emailing contact@stevemorganfoundation.org.uk.