Thomas Pocklington Trust launches COVID-19 Emergency Fund for sight loss sector

Thomas Pocklington Trust (TPT) is supporting sight loss organisations providing services to blind and partially sighted people during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new emergency fund.

£500,000 of support will be available to sight loss sector organisations to help them continue providing critical services for the physical and emotional wellbeing of blind and partially sighted people.

The grants will be for up to £10,000 pounds or the equivalent of two months’ running costs (whichever is less) for use over the next six months. They can be used either to cover the general running costs of the charity in the face of cashflow issues directly caused by the crisis, or to fund a project that will support the blind and partially sighted community through these difficult times.

To provide this support, Thomas Pocklington Trust has suspended its normal grant funding activities, postponed the launch of its revised grant programme and will use funds previously allocated to its normal grant programme.

Charles Colquhoun, the Trust’s CEO, said:

“We recognise it is a particularly unsettling time for both the country’s blind and partially sighted population and the sight loss organisations who provide vital services and support to our community. “It is important to us that we are able to support people as widely as possible throughout the UK and we keep the application process as simple as possible for applicants. This is why we are capping grants at £10,000 per organisation and I am pleased to say that we will be working closely with our partners at Visionary and London Vision to ensure we can process requests as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

Organisations wishing to submit an application should visit the Emergency Fund web page.