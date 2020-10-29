Pandemic has negatively impacted fundraising for 94% of schools

A survey of school and preschool members of Your School Lottery has found that 99% have raised less money as a result of the pandemic lockdown.

Your School Lottery received 336 responses to its survey, sent out in July. With schools closed and the country in lockdown, 98% reported having to cancel fundraising activities, while overall, 94% reported a negative impact on their fundraising with 72% of these impacted very negatively.

Lotteries have provided a way to keep fundraising income coming in for 80% however, with the same percentage saying that this was the only form of fundraising they had been able to do during lockdown.

Looking ahead, the vast majority – 96% – expect their fundraising to continue to be impacted in the next academic year, with 80% saying the pandemic had affected the finances of their parents and community.

A previous survey, ‘A bridge too far?’, by Alison Body, Canterbury Christ Church University, and Eddy Hogg, University of Kent, found that 94% of schools felt pressurised to fundraise in 2018, up from 66% in 2016, with 43% of primary schools reliant on fundraising income to deliver statutory teaching activities.

Commenting in the report, Richard Manville from PTA+ (the membership body for Parent Teacher Associations) said: