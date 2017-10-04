St Helena Hospice launch ‘make a smile’ fundraising lottery to support local charities

Colchester-based St Helena Hospice has launched a fundraising lottery to raise money for local charities, with the first draw to be held on 13 October.

St Helena Hospice already runs Your Hospice Lottery, which works with nine other hospices across the UK and has raised over £8 million through its weekly draw since 2001. Now the lottery team at St Helena Hospice has launched the new make a smile lottery specifically to support local charities ­– currently Wessex Heartbeat and Tenovus Cancer Care.

Entry into the draw costs £1 per week via the make a smile lottery site or by phone, and players have the chance to win one of 16 guaranteed weekly prizes, including a top prize of £250 and a further 15 £10 prizes. There will also be a rollover jackpot of £200, which if not won increases by £200 each week up to a maximum of £10,000. The prize fund will be reviewed regularly and make a smile lottery plans to increase the prizes as more people join the draw.

Alex Howe, Head of Lottery at make a smile lottery said:

“We are delighted to be branching out and using our skills and expertise in the lottery industry to work with some amazing charities, helping them generate the income they need. It’s really simple, there are no upfront costs or fees for the charity, we deal with the administration of the draw, all the recruitment of players and the marketing. We are an easy hassle-free option for most charities wanting to make income from a lottery”.

Terry Osborn, Director of Income Generation at Tenovus Cancer Care, said:

“It’s a really important source of income for us, and means that we can continue to fund vital research to help people affected by cancer. Tenovus Cancer Care will receive 75p for every £1 spent on the lottery, which will help our researchers find better ways to treat, prevent and support cancer patients and their loved ones.”

