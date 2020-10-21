Raffle platform raises over £100k for charities during lockdown

Online raffle platform Raffolux has raised over £100,000 for charities across the UK during the pandemic.

Raffolux was launched just over a year ago by a team of young British entrepreneurs. It benefits both players and charities with 10% of the proceeds from every raffle ticket purchased donated to a charity chosen by the player from a list including Great Ormond Street Hospital, Worldwide Cancer Research – which has received over £2o,000 in donations so far, Women’s Aid, and Blue Cross.

Raffolux also hosts dedicated raffles for individual charities, donating between 50% and 100% of the profits, depending on whether it or the charity provides the raffle prize.

The Raffolux site features a rolling collection of luxury prizes, from holidays and cars to high-tech gadgets, with a cap on ticket sales for better odds of winning. The raffle prizes are secured through relationships with companies such as Dyson and Virgin Experience Days. So far Raffolux has recruited over 40,000 users and generated £4m in annualised revenue within its first year of operation, with a 4.9/5-star Trustpilot Rating.

Gerry Lianos, CEO and Co-founder at Raffolux said:

“Our ambition for Raffolux was to create an exciting raffle site that adopted the highest standards of fairness and transparency and embrace the traditions of the raffle as a charity fundraiser. Our flexible, online model has enabled us to step-in to help a wide range of charities whose traditional sources of fundraising have been impacted by the pandemic. We are delighted to have provided a quick and effective way to fill their short-term funding gaps.’

Neil Woodley, Head of Partnerships at Worldwide Cancer Research, added: