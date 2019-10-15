Zaffo launches raffle service to help corporates support charities

Zaffo has launched a service aimed at helping corporates raise funds for charities through raffles without having to worry about licensing and prize sourcing.

Zaffo has launched the raffle service in partnership with Charities Trust and Charity Escapes. It includes a branded, digital raffle website with a luxury holiday prize, complete with full licensing.

Corporates get their own bespoke raffle website and URL that they have full access to as well as back office functionality so they can track sales. All licensing and prize sourcing is covered through Zaffo’s partnerships with Charities Trust and Charity Escapes. The website itself will look like the example below, their own branding, images and copy.

Richard McBriar, Commercial Director at Zaffo said:

“Together, we are offering corporates across the UK the opportunity to run digital raffle campaigns for the chance to win a holiday prize all at a massively discounted rate. We’ve also removed the need for licensing thanks to our partnership with Charities Trust, making fundraising for charities that much simpler.”

To celebrate the new service, Zaffo is offering the chance for one corporate to win a free fundraising campaign alongside the raffle prize of a three night stay at Marbella Club in Spain. Entry is via this link.