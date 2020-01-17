Hello Raffle offers a different approach to raffle books

A different approach to the usual raffle book format has launched.

Hello Raffle, from DM Print, is a printed prize draw format that allows clients in the nonprofit sector to create cost-effective, GDPR-compliant and personalised one-piece raffle mailings that can also include testimonials, newsletters, and bulletins.

DM Print’s software allows for full personalisation throughout, with Hello Raffle also offering full colour variable images and text, and variable ticket formats, page layouts, run sizes and print options. The incorporated tickets are perforated and have allocated numbers, with the stubs pre-personalised, ensuring each draw is auditable and transparent.

Vanessa Kemp, Sales Director at DM Print Ltd said: