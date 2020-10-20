Free mentoring & training available for English heritage organisations

Free training and mentoring for English heritage organisations seeking to increase their resilience and funding is available through Heritage Compass – the National Lottery Heritage Fund Business Support Programme.

Applications are now open for the two-year programme, which will help 150 small or medium-sized heritage organisations (including local museums, parks, landscapes, places of worship and heritage buildings) future proof their business model.

The training will include:

Business planning income generation and finance

Stakeholder and audience development

setting goals for heritage and social impact

Governance

Heritage Compass – the National Lottery Heritage Fund Business Support Programme is delivered by Cause4, in partnership with Creative United and the Arts Marketing Association, and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Applications are accepted throughout autumn with two deadlines in November and December.