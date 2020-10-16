Funding available to develop teachers’ ideas for narrowing attainment gap

Applications open today for the Let Teachers SHINE competition, which provides funding for teachers to develop their ideas for helping to narrow the attainment gap.

Teachers are urged to submit ideas that could make a difference in classrooms, specifically across the North, with education charity SHINE investing £1million over the next three years to help bring the best ideas to fruition.

Let Teachers SHINE has already supported more than 100 teachers since its launch in 2012. Successful ideas have included Times Tables Rock Stars and Hegarty Maths, which reached 300,000 children in disadvantaged areas of the North last year.

CEO Fiona Spellman said:

“At SHINE we’ve always believed in the power of great teaching ideas, but there is often limited support and help available to help test and scale-up the practice that really works. “Thanks to our incredibly generous supporters, we will be able to back more teachers than ever before and reach the children that need it most. “COVID-19 has shown the incredible resilience and tenacity of teachers, even in the most challenging of times, and we can’t wait to see the ideas this year’s programme will bring.”

Chairman of SHINE Cameron Ogden added:

“This investment has been made possible thanks to an extraordinary gift from philanthropists who share our passion for backing teachers. This is a huge step forward in realising our ambitions for Let Teachers SHINE, and a significant vote of confidence in our teaching profession. We believe this gift will be transformative in helping us ensure less privileged children in the North can achieve their full potential.”

Teachers can apply for grants of up to £25,000 to develop their ideas into programmes that can be expanded beyond their own schools. In line with its broader mission and objectives, SHINE is particularly looking for projects that will benefit children in areas of need in the North.