Survey shows public support for temporary Gift Aid increase

Four out of five people who have used Gift Aid on a recent donation support a temporary increase in the tax benefit for charities, according to a CAF survey.

The research by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), questioned 1,107 people and revealed that 84% of donors who had used Gift Aid on a donation in the last four weeks or over the previous 12 months supported the change.

The polling by CAF also suggests that Government incentives, such as Gift Aid and match funding, play a role in increasing amounts given to good causes.

A coalition formed back in July including more than 200 UK charities is calling on the Government to temporarily increase the level of Gift Aid that can be claimed to help keep charitable services running during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The proposed Gift Aid change would mean that a £100 donation from a UK tax payer would increase to £133.33 for the charity once Gift Aid had been claimed. This compares to a current £125. As a result, the Gift Aid claimed on every eligible donation would increase by one-third, up from the current one-quarter, which could bring in an extra £450m. The group has called for the increase to be in place for two years.

A number of MPs are also supporting the campaign, including Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow East; Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham; and Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Daniel Ferrell-Schweppenstedde, Policy Manager at CAF, said: