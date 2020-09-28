Save the Children UK & Anthony Nolan among inaugural #ShowTheSalary pledgers

Show the Salary has today announced the first tranche of charities that have pledged to always advertise job roles with a clear salary range.

The 28 charities include Save the Children UK, Anthony Nolan, Tiny Tickers, and Teenage Cancer Trust, with the full list of pledgers up on on the site.

⏲️It's time!⏲️ We are SO PLEASED to announce the first charities to sign our #ShowTheSalary pledge! We are delighted to have big names like @savechildrenuk alongside smaller orgs like @tinytickers, all working together to end salary secrecy. Full list: https://t.co/IiFX3FvUtZ — Show The Salary (@ShowTheSalary) September 28, 2020

It means that in less than a month since its formation, over 40 organisations, across recruitment agencies, membership bodies, jobs boards and charities have agreed to take the Show the Salary pledge and tackle salary secrecy in the sector.

Conversations are also underway with a number of other organisations which Show the Salary expects to add to its website shortly, with new registrations coming every day through its online form.

Henny Braund, Chief Executive at Anthony Nolan commented:

“We have signed up to Show the Salary because it’s very important that we are fair and transparent about what we pay staff for their work. We have also made a commitment, at Anthony Nolan, to develop an inclusive working culture where everyone can be themselves at work. This starts at the point of recruitment. We want our pool of potential candidates to be as broad and diverse as possible to make sure we’re building the best team, to help all patients with blood cancer find their lifesaving stem cell donor.”

Sarah Atkinson, CEO at the Social Mobility Foundation added:

“Advertising roles without a salary is a practice which tends to favour applicants from a privileged background with inside knowledge. There are some difficult issues around inclusive recruitment to grapple with, but this isn’t one. Opportunities at the Social Mobility Foundation are always advertised with a clear salary band.”

Show the Salary launched at the beginning of September to tackle the pay gaps and inequity in the charity sector. It approaches charities and other recruiters directly when it see roles advertised without a salary and asks them to #ShowTheSalary. It is also asking organisations to sign its pledge to only promote roles that include the salary and is working to both to amplify the voices of those this practice discriminates against and to collate papers and articles to support others in the sector in challenging the practice.