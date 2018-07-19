FareShare takes fun approach to recruit volunteers with first national advertising campaign

FareShare has launched a national volunteer recruitment campaign portraying people with the food they most resemble.

The quirky ad is running in UK-wide articles and advertisements with the hope of recruiting thousands more volunteers, and is the charity’s first national advertising campaign.

FareShare has teamed up with specialist branded content agency Raw London to create the campaign, which was made possible after FareShare won the 2018 Creative Shootout , from which it received £250,000 of media spend donated by premium publisher cooperative 1XL.

Using the slogan “If you’ve got the time, we’ve got the food. Let’s get together”, the campaign focuses on the relationship between people and food in a way that paints FareShare as a fun and inclusive place to volunteer. It aims to make people laugh, raise awareness, and interest people enough to encourage them to volunteer either remotely or at one of FareShare’s 21 regional centres around the country.

FareShare Chief Executive Lindsay Boswell said the campaign was only possible because of Creative Shootout:

“As a charity, our small budget goes towards operational costs, so winning the 2018 Creative Shootout was a huge deal for us. “It was a no brainer for the campaign to be about volunteering because we just couldn’t feed 770,000 people a week without our amazing volunteers. We’ve got lots of interesting types of roles that people can help us with, so come and join us and help feed people first. “Many thanks to FareShare supporter Hugh Bonneville, and all the agencies and media suppliers involved, for galvanising creative agencies to ‘do their best for FareShare’ during the competition stages.”

The campaign, which runs until the end of October, will be brought to life in print and online regional news titles across the UK, directing readers to a dedicated campaign microsite to sign up.