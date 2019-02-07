Who’s Moving? Charity sector recruitment round-up

Here is UK Fundraising’s latest round up of the moves taking place across the sector, from new Trustees at Kids Museum and the Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, to a new CEO for GOSH, and a Fundraising Strategy Director at WPNC.

Three trustees for Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales has announced the appointment of Akwugo Emejulu, Gareth Oakley and Becky Shaw to its board. Akwugo Emejulu (pictured), Professor of Sociology at the University of Warwick is the co-principal investigator of Women of Colour Resist, a six-nation Open Society Foundation research project, and brings expertise from previous roles including as a community organiser, a trade union organiser and a participatory action researcher, in both the United States and in Britain. Gareth Oakely, Managing Director Business Banking at Lloyds Banking Group, joins the Foundation after several years’ involvement as the bank’s Ambassador for the East of England. He is currently Chairman of the UK Finance Corporate and Commercial board. Becky Shaw, Chief Executive, East Sussex County Council, is the policy lead for the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives (SOLACE) and the Association of County Chief Executives.

Kelly Marks joins Stick ‘n’ Step as Community Fundraiser

Stick ‘n’ Step has ushered in 2019 with five new appointments at its conductive education centres in Runcorn and Wallasey. They include the appointment of Kelly Marks (second from left) as Community Fundraiser for the Runcorn centre. Kelly, who has been Office Administrator at Stick ‘n’ Step for 18 months, has long been a supporter of the charity and is delighted to have moved into a new role. Joining Kelly as a fundraiser is new recruit Dina Cottier (centre), from Wirral, who will work from Stick ‘n’ Step’s Wallasey centre.

Matt Jerwood appointed Operations Director at Thinking of You

Matt Jerwood has joined mobile donation brand Thinking of You as Operations Director, bringing 18 years’ experience across digital and fundraising. He spent the last seven years at Oxfam GB as Head of Engagement and Head of Digital Fundraising, prior to which he had roles with firms including Global Radio, lastminute.com and Dennis Publishing. Jerwood’s role at Thinking of You will involve bringing together all aspects of the day to day operation of Thinking of You and spearheading product, experience, partnership and marketing acquisition. He reports to Thinking of You founder and comms entrepreneur Johnny Pitt.

Nick Pride takes up Fundraising Strategy Director role at WPNC

WPN Chameleon (WPNC) has appointed former Oxfam Deputy Director of Fundraising Nick Pride to its senior team, as Fundraising Strategy Director. Pride spent 18 months at Oxfam on an interim basis, with a remit to sustain and develop the charity’s multiple revenue streams that total tens of millions of pounds annually. He also helped to develop an engagement model for fundraising, design a new CRM system and implement a new operating model for the organisation. Prior to joining Oxfam, Pride was Managing Director of Cheltenham-based fundraising specialist agency DMS for six years. He has also worked with WPNC Chairman John Watson before at Rapp and its predecessor WWAV.

Stewart Graham joins Archbishop of York Youth Trust as Director of Fundraising

The Archbishop of York Youth Trust has appointed Stewart Graham as Director of Fundraising. This new appointment is a key strategic part of the national expansion of the Trust, following a grant from Allchurches Trust. Graham will build the Trust’s sustainable income and develop key relationships to secure its future success. He has been fundraising for over eight years and has developed individual giving and legacy programmes for charities including St Ann’s Hospice and Henshaws. He has a Diploma in Fundraising from the Institute of Fundraising (IOF) and sits on the IOF North West Committee.

Louise Parkes joins GOSH Charity as CEO

GOSH Charity has appointed Louise Parkes as CEO. She will be replacing Tim Johnson and will take up the position on 1 May. She joins the charity from Barnardo’s where she has been since January 2016 and is currently Corporate Director for income and innovation. She has been at the helm of Barnardo’s Income and Innovation division since January 2016 and has worked in the sector for more than 20 years.

Alex Tunstall joins Church House Westminster as Senior Coordinator

Church House Westminster has recruited Alex Tunstall as maternity cover for senior coordinator, Sarah Ross, who went on maternity leave on 31 January. Tunstall previously worked for the University of London at Senate House and for Hilton Hotels within the North of England.

Kids in Museums appoints three new trustees

Kids in Museums has appointed three new trustees: Anne Brisbin, a Director in Capital Markets at PwC, Rachel Kuhn, Senior Consultant with BOP Consulting, and Victoria Pinnington (pictured), Director of Communications and Income Generation at Horniman Museum and Gardens. They join a 14-strong board, and were selected following a competitive application and interview process.

Environment Trust appoints Sophie Norden as Fundraising and Partnership Manager

Environment Trust has extended its team with the recently appointed Sophie

Norden, as Fundraising and Partnership Manager. Norden’s remit is to develop and expand fundraising opportunities, including securing grants and partnering with local businesses and community groups, as well as growing the charity’s corporate offering and engaging more of the public. Her previous roles include Communications Manager for iLUKA, part of the CSM Sports & Entertainment group, General Manager for property start up, The Spaces Collective, and Account Manager at risk management firm PIMS-SCA.

We are delighted to announce @rosiemillard has been appointed Chair of Firstsite's Board of Trustees.

We are so excited to welcome Rosie and would also like to thank @atulkshah for his commitment, energy and insight during his time as Interim Chair. https://t.co/IWbfD1IkoX pic.twitter.com/JSipScf8UR — Firstsite Colchester (@firstsite) February 6, 2019

Rosie Millard becomes new Chair of Firstsite Board of Trustees

Freelance journalist and broadcaster, and former BBC Arts Correspondent Rosie Millard OBE has joined art gallery Firstsite as the Chair of its Board of Trustees. Millard is currently the Chair of BBC Children in Need, and is also CEO of Children and the Arts. At Firstsite, she takes over from Interim Chair, Professor Atul K. Shah.