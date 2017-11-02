Q3 saw job boom in charity sector, study reveals

The charity sector experienced a job boom in the last quarter, according to the latest statistics from job site CV-Library, putting it in the top ten sectors to find a job in.

The study, which compared Q3 job market data with that of the same period last year, found that the charity sector experienced a 32.4% increase in advertised vacancies over the past 12 months, while advertised salaries saw an increase of 8.3% when comparing year-on-year data. The industry made the list of the top 10 sectors to find a job in at present.

The top ten in terms of % increase in job vacancies:

Charity – 32.4% Manufacturing – 24% Automotive – 18.8% Social Care – 18.4% Recruitment – 12.9% Construction – 11.1% Engineering – 11.1% Accounting – 8.8% Customer Services – 7.8% Retail – 7.7%

Lee Biggins, Founder and Managing Director of CV-Library said:

“It’s great to see that employers in the charity sector are remaining positive in the face of uncertainty, and that they continued to drive their recruitment efforts in the last quarter. This is particularly good news for job hunters and anyone who may be looking for their next role. If you’re starting to get itchy feet and feel like it could be time to make your next career move, there are an abundance of great opportunities in this industry right now.” “It’s clear from the data that not only are businesses in the charity industry continuing to invest in their workforce, but they also recognise the need to offer competitive salaries in order to attract talented candidates. If you are looking for a new role, this further confirms that now is the perfect time to do so, especially if you’re looking to boost your pay packet.”

