November-scheduled global F2F summit launches with call for panellists

A free global face-to-face fundraising summit launches today, and is calling for submissions from F2F experts to contribute as panellists.

Facing the Future is the second global summit coordinated by the International F2F Congress Committee and hosted by the Austrian Fundraising Association (Fundraising Verband Austria). The half-day virtual event will take place twice on Thursday 05 November 2020, both during the morning and late afternoon CET, to maximise access for delegates from across the world.

The summit aims to provide an opportunity for F2F leaders and senior practitioners to explore the future of public fundraising in a Covid world and share best practice, and will present a global overview, exploring areas including new developments, best practice and success metrics.

It is being coordinated in lieu of the International F2F Congress, which was postponed due to the pandemic, and follows the first Global F2F Summit on 3 June 2020, which brought together over 1,000 F2F specialists discussing ideas and strategies for reigniting public fundraising following lockdown.

Günther Lutschinger, CEO of Fundraising Verband Austria, said:

“It’s been fascinating to see how far and fast the face-to-face fundraising environment has changed in recent months. Fundraising in face shields has rapidly become the new norm, with contactless payment becoming increasingly common. But we’re also seeing some real innovation in the field too. With so much change, it’s all the more important that senior leaders in the field have an opportunity to come together and discuss new ideas to ensure that face-to-face continues to be the vibrant and vital fundraising channel that so many charities rely on.”

Delivered in partnership with Fundraising Everywhere, the summit is supported by the European Fundraising Association (EFA) and UK Fundraising. Sponsorship from Formunauts, DialogDirect, ONG Conseil, and others means there is no charge for delegates.

The programme is currently being developed by a panel of F2F practitioners and sector leaders, including Daryl Upsall (Daryl Upsall Consulting International & Daryl Upsall Associates) and Elsbeth de Ridder (Save the Children International).

Delegates are invited to register their interest in attending and experts who wish to contribute to the event as a panellist are encouraged to get in touch with the Austrian Fundraising Association before the deadline of Thursday 1 October 2020. Information is available on the site.