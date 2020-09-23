Benchmarking tool launches to support sector’s Covid recovery

A quarterly benchmarking tool is launching to track the impact of Covid-19 and the sector’s recovery, and provide guidance on how to respond and rebuild.

Put together by Open and Freestyle Marketing, who are also behind Charity Benchmarks, the Covid-19 Impact Monitor will give leaders insights into the effect of Covid-19 on fundraising and how to rebuild fundraising activity.

They said:

“Fundraisers are being asked to reforecast or even restructure when none of us have lived or experienced a time like this before. “With the Covid-19 Impact Monitor we want to help decision making by delivering concise, focused reports giving clear comparisons between fundraising programmes as well as a view on the expectations for the future – on a quarterly basis.”

The Covid-19 Impact Monitor will compare KPIs for each quarter of 2020 and beyond with the corresponding quarter of the previous year, allowing organisers to see the impact of Covid-19 and track the sector’s recovery. Participants will receive detailed, fully illustrated reports for quarters 1-3 in November 2020, and then an additional report for quarter 4 in January 2021.

As well as tracking performance on a quarterly basis, organisers will talk to fundraising leaders and practitioners at all levels across the sector to understand how they see both the immediate challenges and the longer-term implications of the current situation. These findings will be published alongside the data to prompt discussion, share knowledge and add a further dimension to the report as well as further support for the charity sector.

Looking across a range of fundraising types – from cash giving and retail to corporate and statutory funding – the report will focus on the key metrics leaders need to understand performance, including:

Revenues

Fundraising costs

Supporter volumes

Recruitment performance and CPA

Retention rates

Staffing levels and resource

It will also collate and analyse more qualitative data including:

Fundraising plans and priorities

Targets and confidence levels

Fears for the future

Innovation and diversification

Team function, culture and morale

Ideas and attitudes at exec and trustee level

Participation in the Covid-19 Impact Monitor costs £5,000 (exc. VAT). Chartered Institute of Fundraising members can access a discounted rate of £3,450 (exc. VAT). To take part in the survey, a charity representative with oversight of all fundraising activity (typically head or director of fundraising) should contact mark.foster@opencreates.com or allan@freestylemarketing.co.uk before 30 September. Surveys should be completed by mid-October with the first reports returned to participants in December.