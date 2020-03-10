Sector bodies urge Chancellor to protect non-profits from impact of Coronavirus outbreak in Budget

Ahead of tomorrow’s Budget (11 March), sector bodies including ACEVO, Charity Finance Group and the Institute of Fundraising have written a joint letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak asking him to implement emergency measures to support non-profits during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The letter, sent today, 10 March, says that the charity sector has a “critical role to play in helping the government and the wider population meet the potential crisis, but needs support, communication and engagement to do so effectively”.

The co-signatories ask for the Chancellor to apply to the sector the same approach in terms of the extra financial help promised for individuals and businesses should measures against the virus mean they become out of pocket or face cash flow problems.

The letter urges the Chancellor to support the sector through measures that should include:

Immediately establishing an emergency fund to support charities at risk of insolvency or significantly lower levels of fundraised or trading income due to economic disruption

Implementing immediate short-term tax deferments or temporary waivers (for example VAT) to help charities experiencing cash flow crises to stay solvent.

Explicitly including charities, social enterprises and other social organisations in any economic stimulus packages and measures offered to support the business sector as part of the Government’s response to Coronavirus or its aftermath and to consider the potential longer term impacts of the short term hiatus.

The co-signatories state that their organisations will be closely monitoring the situation from their members’ perspectives, doing what they can to support them, and passing on relevant insight to the government. They also offer to meet with the government to discuss the proposals.

The letter is signed by:

Vicky Browning, Chief Executive, ACEVO

Carol Mack, Chief Executive, ACF

Emma Chaplin, Chief Executive, AIM

John Low, Chief Executive, CAF

Caron Bradshaw, Chief Executive, CFG

David Holmes, Chair, Children England

Debra Allcock Tyler, Chief Executive, DSC

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive, IoF

Jane Ide, Chief Executive, NAVCA

Karl Wilding, Chief Executive, NCVO

Rita Chadha, Chief Executive Officer, SCC

It can be read in full on the Charity Finance Group’s site.