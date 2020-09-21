Payroll giving rose during lockdown

Figures from The Association of Payroll Giving Organisations (APGO) reveal that during the ‘lockdown’ quarter (April to June 2020) Payroll Giving donations rose by 9.8% or £2.9 million compared to the same quarter last year.
In addition, employers increased the amount they match employee Payroll Giving donations by £150,000 to £1.8m, an increase of 9.2% compared to the previous year.
The APGO’s figures also show a 14.9% increase in the average monthly gift during this period with those giving increasing their donation via Payroll Giving.
According to the APGO, there was also a surge in large one-off donations from both senior corporate executives and pooled employee giving directed to frontline Covid-19 charities.
Panikos Efthimiou, Chair of the APGO, said:
“In these ‘catastrophic’ times companies and their employees see Payroll Giving as a means of getting donations in a quick, tax-effective manner to the charity sector desperate for additional funds, and also to those charities fighting Covid19 on the frontline. The reliable regularity of monthly payroll giving funds contributes to mitigating the loss from other fundraising streams, which have had to pause due to the crisis.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]