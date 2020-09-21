Payroll giving rose during lockdown

Figures from The Association of Payroll Giving Organisations (APGO) reveal that during the ‘lockdown’ quarter (April to June 2020) Payroll Giving donations rose by 9.8% or £2.9 million compared to the same quarter last year.

In addition, employers increased the amount they match employee Payroll Giving donations by £150,000 to £1.8m, an increase of 9.2% compared to the previous year.

The APGO’s figures also show a 14.9% increase in the average monthly gift during this period with those giving increasing their donation via Payroll Giving.

According to the APGO, there was also a surge in large one-off donations from both senior corporate executives and pooled employee giving directed to frontline Covid-19 charities.

Panikos Efthimiou, Chair of the APGO, said: