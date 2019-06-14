7 corporate partnerships supporting good causes

Here is a selection of the corporate partnerships currently helping good causes around the country, including P&O Ferries and its long-standing support of RNLI, Greene King and Macmillan, and The Entertainer and Salvation Army.

Today's the final day to bring your unwanted toys in to any of our shops today and we'll work with the @salvationarmyuk to rehome them 💚 #WorldOceanDay No soft/plush can be accepted. pic.twitter.com/4eJUiwZHVx — The Entertainer (@EntertainerToys) June 8, 2019

The Entertainer & Salvation Army

The Entertainer partnered with the Salvation Army this month for its weeklong Big Toy Rehoming event. The week aims to help reduce plastic waste with the toy store asking people to bring in their unwanted toys into stores from 5-8 June so it could rehome them via The Salvation Army.

P&O Ferries & RNLI

P&O Ferries welcomed volunteers and officials from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) to Channel House, Dover recently to present them with a cheque for £13,522.59 – the largest amount ever raised for the charity by the ferry operator’s employees and customers. Continuing the long-standing partnership between P&O Ferries and the RNLI, this figure was raised through collection boxes placed on all six of its ships serving the English Channel throughout 2018, allowing donations of any currency. As the company’s official charity these are the exclusive collection boxes on board.

Want to find out who our new #1MFutures partners are? Look no further! We're excited to continue towards our goal to make an impact on one million people’s futures! https://t.co/Gpl22GX2gP — Deloitte 1M Futures (@DeloitteUK_1M) June 7, 2019

Deloitte & Aberdeen Foyer

Deloitte has added three new partners in Scotland to One Million Futures, the firm’s social impact initiative. Aberdeen Foyer, Move On, and Social Bite became One Million Futures Partners on 1 June. The Scottish organisations are amongst 13 charities and eight social enterprises across the UK that will become new One Million Futures Partners this month. They have joined Children 1st, who has been a partner in the programme since 2016. Midway into the firm’s five-year programme to help one million people get to where they want to be through access to education and employment, Deloitte says the initiative has already made a positive impact on 475,000 people’s futures while contributing over £10 million to society.

Every young person should feel empowered to speak up with pride and reach their full potential. That's why we're partnering with @Dove to help 10 million young people build self-esteem and body confidence. #WD2019 #PowerOfSelfEsteem https://t.co/alqWIhZGSw — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 5, 2019

Dove & Unicef

A new three-year partnership between Unilever brand Dove and Unicef that will help 10 million young people in Brazil, India and Indonesia gain better self-esteem and body confidence by 2022 has launched. The partnership will see Dove and Unicef adapt modules on self-esteem and body confidence from the Dove Self-Esteem Project and include them in Unicef programmes that teach young people essential life skills.

We walked, we ran, we climbed mountains and baked cakes – and our team members have raised an incredible £680,000 in just one month with our annual ‘@macmillancancer May’ fundraising push. https://t.co/fdo39FXAxk pic.twitter.com/e6PbjGTXei — Greene King (@greeneking) June 11, 2019

Greene King & Macmillan

Greene King team members have raised £680,000 in just one month with their annual ‘Macmillan May’ fundraising push. This bumper month takes the total raised by the pub company and brewer to over £6 million. This year’s fundraising took the form of a range of activities, from physical challenges to family events and individual efforts. Highlights included individual and team challenges such as marathons, danceathons and swimathons, community events including music festivals, toddler walks and fun days, and messy activities such as gunge your colleague. Greene King has been working in partnership with Macmillan since 2012.

Deutsche Bank & Cure Leukaemia

Cure Leukaemia is to begin funding specialist research nurses across the UK in a national blood cancer trials network from January 2020, thanks to its UK Charities of the Year partnership with Deutsche Bank. From January 2020, specialist research nurses will be funded for a minimum of three years in 12 Centres across the UK and will work with a Hub based in the Centre for Clinical Haematology, Birmingham to deliver the Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP), previously solely funded by Bloodwise, and will allow for rapid assessment of new treatments for blood cancers. Cure Leukaemia’s two-year national partnership with Deutsche Bank is predicted to raise £2.5 million to support the trials. England football manager Gareth Southgate, BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster showed their support for Cure Leukaemia and its plans in a video at this week’s launch event.

Institute of Cancer Research & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) have created a new piece of music that has been left deliberately unfinished to help raise funds for a new cancer research centre in Sutton. Entitled ‘Let’s Finish It’ and performed by the RPO, the ‘unfinished symphony’ abruptly cuts to silence three-quarters of the way through symbolising the unfinished state of a building being created by the ICR to spearhead efforts for new cancer cures: The Centre for Cancer Drug Discovery will be one of the world’s most important buildings, discovering treatments that aim to turn cancer into a disease that can be controlled long term and effectively cured.

This and main image © John Angerson