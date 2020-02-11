12 brands supporting charities big & small

This edition of our regular round up includes Gillette supporting Football Beyond Borders, and Starbucks’s partnership with Mermaids: two small but vital charities.

Gillette & Football Beyond Borders

Gillette has partnered with Football Beyond Borders. The partnership will help to increase the number of young people benefitting from the charity’s programmes with a range of initiatives helping more young people become the best versions of themselves and supporting new mentors to serve as role models. For every full view of the Made of What Matters film in February, Gillette will be donating £0.10 to Football Beyond Borders, with a maximum donation of £120,000.

Coach Foundation & UK Youth

The Coach Foundation has partnered with UK Youth as part of Dream It Real, Coach’s philanthropic initiative. A grant from the Coach Foundation will fund the creation of a bespoke Dream It Real program for young people across the UK, London, Edinburgh and Birmingham. In celebration of the partnership and Dream It Real initiative, Coach has launched a limited edition Dream It Real T-shirt, of which 100% of the net profits will be donated to UK Youth. Coach’s global faces Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan, as well as friends of the brand Ramla Ali (pictured), Billy Porter and Koki were shot in the t-shirt as part of the launch.

Barratt Developments & The Outward Bound Trust

Barratt Developments has launched a new three-year, £1,000,000 partnership with The Outward Bound Trust. The partnership will support 2,400 young people to develop the key employability skills needed to prepare them for the world of work and make a purposeful contribution to society. Barratt Developments’s work with Outward Bound will cover three main areas; providing funding to disadvantaged young people for residential courses, placing Barratt employees on the courses as mentors, and hosting the annual ‘Big Barratt Hike’ with Outward Bound.

Scape Group & Alex’s Wish

This year, Scape Group has raised £17,629 for Alex’s Wish. Scape Group was introduced to Alex’s Wish by Emma Lawrence (pictured), an employee at its Head Office, who put Alex’s Wish forward for consideration as Scape Group’s Charity of the Year. After choosing to support Alex’s Wish, Scape Group began to plan its yearlong fundraising campaign, which included a golf day with staff and partners, fielding a large Scape Group team in an X-runner event and a quiz which involved staff, clients and suppliers.

Starbucks & Mermaids

Starbucks has launched a partnership with Mermaids. It is selling a mermaid tail cookie and has launched a national ad campaign promoting trans rights. 50p from each cookie will go towards funding the Mermaids helpline, enabling the charity to expand the helpline services team and increase its webchat opening hours from evenings to a full-day service from 9am-9pm. Starbucks has committed to a contribution of £100,000 to Mermaids for the partnership.

Sideways 6 & All Dogs Matter

London tech start-up Sideways 6 has filled its office with rescue dogs for a new B2B marketing campaign to launch its platform’s integration with Microsoft Teams. Sideways 6 has created a film to promote the new product and as all of the dogs starring in the film were once rescues, the tech firm is also using the campaign to raise awareness and funds for UK charity All Dogs Matter. Those watching the film are encouraged to either donate directly to All Dogs Matter or buy an item of merchandise, with all profits going to the charity.

Wales & West Utilities & local charities

Charities across Wales and south west England received more than £84,000 last year from Wales & West Utilities colleagues – the company’s highest charitable donation to date. Employees took part in hundreds of events, whilst also volunteering their time to support local teams and clubs. Of the £84,000, £20k was given through its match-funding programme, which supports the efforts of colleagues, whilst £10k has benefitted local clubs and teams by way of sponsorship. Colleagues themselves raised £54,000, benefitting thousands of people across the company’s operating area. Wales & West Utilities now sponsors a host of sporting teams from across Wales and the south west of England.

Love in London 2020 & Relate

The Love in London 2020 competition, founded by London-based startup CLiKD Dating App, is raising money for Relate. First established in 2018, Love In London’s mission is to spread love and positivity. The original competition saw Scott Hamiltion’s winning photo “Snuggle” feature in publications across 15 different countries, as well as on billboards and digital advertising screens across London. All competition entry donations will go to Relate to support its work. The competition closes on 3 March with applicants encouraged to enter via the Love In London website.

Club Insure & Prostate Cancer UK

Insurance broker, Club Insure, has announced a charity partnership with Prostate Cancer UK following one of its long-serving Director’s advanced diagnosis of the disease. The firm has agreed a three-year partnership, committing to raise £75,000 through donating £5.00 per new or renewed policy. However, Club Insure hopes to donate more than this, and has set itself the target of raising £5.5m through further fundraising activity. At the heart of the partnership is Club Insure Associate Director, Lloyd Pinder, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2016 and has been determined to beat the odds and help other men by raising funds and much-needed awareness of the disease.

Malhotra Group & Daft as a Brush Cancer Care

Malhotra Group has chosen Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care as its nominated charity for 2020. Staff and management will now work with the Newcastle-based charity to identify ways in which they can support it through fundraising and practical help. The Malhotra Group has pledged to raise a minimum of £7200 for the charity over the next 12 months, covering the cost of keeping one of its ambulances on the road for a full year. Each of the ambulances has been adopted by local primary schools and money raised by The Malhotra Group will power ‘Gosforth Guardian’ for the duration of 2020.

McCarthy & Stone & Coram Beanstalk

McCarthy & Stone has raised £200,000 through its year-long fundraising partnership with Coram Beanstalk, achieving twice the target it set itself for the year. The retirement community developer chose Coram Beanstalk as its charity partner for 2019 to help improve outcomes for children who struggle with reading, while promoting the wellbeing benefits of intergenerational volunteering among its nationwide communities. Originally setting itself a target of £100,000, the organisation doubled the amount it expected to raise following a great response from its employees, residents and partners.

Reed Specialist Recruitment & 3 charities

Three UK charities have received a donation from Reed Specialist Recruitment. PAYE temporary workers at Reed Specialist Recruitment voted to split a donation of £100,000 between three charities as part of an initiative called ‘The Big Temp Give’, launched by founder Sir Alec Reed CBE. Funding for ‘The Big Temp Give’ comes from The Reed Foundation, which Sir Alec Reed is chair of. The votes meant that the £100,000 donation is to be split between three charities – Cancer Research UK received 51% of the votes (£51,000), Save the Children got 25 per cent of the votes (£25,000) and WWF got 24 per cent of the votes (£24,000).