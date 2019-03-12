9 corporate partnerships supporting charities around the UK

Here are nine of the corporate partnerships benefitting a range of causes around the UK through a mixture of fundraising activity and other support.

Hovis & Alzheimer’s Society

Hovis has announced a two-year charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, which was chosen following a vote amongst all of Hovis’s 3,000 employees. The main focus of the partnership will be supporting Alzheimer’s Society Side-by-Side service, which aims to connect people with dementia to their communities again and support them to keep doing the things they love. Hovis aims to raise funds through a calendar of key fundraising events for all Hovis colleagues to take part in.

First Mile & Rewilding Britain

Recycling company First Mile has announced Rewilding Britain as its ‘staff charity of choice’, with the relationship set to see First Mile team members taking part in a variety of fundraising challenges and volunteering opportunities over the coming months. The new partnership will see First Mile’s support helping Rewilding Britain to catalyse three pilot projects – in England, Scotland and in Wales. These are the first step to Rewilding Britain’s vision to see at least a million hectares revitalised for the beneﬁt of people and nature by the end of the century.

Image by Ben Porter

Stanley & The Spinal Track Rally Experience

Spinal Track will open the doors to the UK’s first Rally Experience designed specifically for disabled drivers on 10 April 2019. Founded by racing drivers Nathalie McGloin (pictured) and Andrew Bayliss in 2016, Spinal Track is a charity that already gives people with disabilities the opportunity to take part in track driving experiences in specially adapted cars. The Rally Experience is being sponsored by Stanley (the tools company) as well as being supported by the Bill Gwynne Rally School. Stanley has also provided the funding for the track days, and its support of the rally days is a brand new agreement.

CV-Library & Centrepoint

Independent job board, CV-Library has chosen Centrepoint as its charitable partner for the year.The partnership will see the CV-Library team commit to raising thousands of pounds for the cause, through a number of fundraising activities. CV-Library will provide the organisation with funds to help Centrepoint and its partners continue to directly support over 10,000 young homeless people. CV-Library also hopes to raise awareness for the charity.

MHA Carpenter Box & local groups

Sussex-based MHA Carpenter Box is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its charitable foundation by committing to add £20,000 in 2019 to the £175,000 already raised for voluntary groups serving communities local to its Worthing and Gatwick offices. The chartered accountancy firm was one of the first businesses in the area to set up a charitable arm with a focus to support smaller local organisations that often find it difficult to raise funds. The foundation is run by staff trustees along with one partner, who together decide on donations and grants. To celebrate the 10th anniversary milestone, the firm will be running 10 events throughout 2019 – five fundraising activities and five with a volunteering focus – with the aim of raising £20,000.

iCandy & GOSH Charity

Pushchair design company iCandy has designed special modified pushchairs for seriously ill children with cardiac conditions, as part of its charity partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. Modifications include adding a basket to hold an oxygen tank, and an adapted harness to allow children who use complex medical equipment to sit in comfort. iCandy has also raised £100,000 for the charity, to go towards an enclosed isolation recovery bay in the hospital’s newest clinical building. iCandy co-founder Bradley Appel has first-hand experience of GOSH as his granddaughter was treated by the hospital. Whilst there, he decided iCandy could create a bespoke version of their luxury Strawberry pushchair that could accommodate a patient’s complex medical equipment. GOSH Charity facilitated feedback and comments from the hospital’s nurses, which helped iCandy to design the prototype.

Wotchit & United Nations

Predictive video creation platform, Wochit, has announced a new, long-term partnership with the United Nations and its video news wire service, UNifeed. The partnership further expands Wochit’s content library with up-to-the-minute, international video content from the UN, enabling users to cover compelling global stories through the wide-ranging UNifeed library. Available to all Wochit customers globally, the partnership allows Wochit video creators to incorporate timely video material with an international focus. Broadcast-quality video packages within the UNifeed service are drawn from across the United Nations with a mix of footage both from Headquarters and the field. All material is also accompanied by shot lists and story synopses.

defibshop & Hand on Heart

defibshop has offered children’s charity Hand on Heart eight defibrillators to help with the demand the charity is facing. The charity raises funds to place defibrillators into schools and community groups and offers AED and basic life support skills training to staff and students. Through its initiative Defibs on Loan, it also helps families with young children who have serious heart issues and are unable to leave hospital unless they have their own defibrillator for home, offering a defibrillator on loan until funds are in place to provide a permanent solution. With the demand increasing for these Defibs on loan packages, defibshop, whose CEO David Howarth is also the founder of the charity, has stepped in to help.

Peninsula & Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity

Manchester-based global employment law consultancy, Peninsula, has announced a three-year charity partnership with Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity. The new partnership will focus on Peninsula raising £1million for the iMRI Scanner Appeal. The iMRI Scanner Appeal aims to raise £4million overall to purchase a new intra-operative MRI (iMRI) scanning suite that will revolutionise brain surgery at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. The iMRI scanner will allow children to be scanned while still on the operating table in a safe, sterile environment. This will save time and in some circumstances, prevent further invasive surgery.