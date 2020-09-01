Pandemic sparks rise in digital activism

Digital activism has risen worldwide since the start of the pandemic, with the UK one of the countries to have seen a significant rise in civic engagement on Change.org.

Change.org has released its Global Civic Engagement Index, which is based on data for the top 25 countries with the highest engagement on the platform from January 2020 to July 2020, comparing it to the same period in 2019.

It shows a steep increase in people using online tools on the platform since January to voice concerns, influence policy and persuade decision makers to make changes on political, societal and cultural issues.

Of the 25 countries analysed over the past seven months, South Africa has emerged as the leader in adopting online activism, accelerated by the pandemic. While traditionally, the country has had lower engagement on the Change.org platform, since the start of the pandemic four million users in South Africa have signed up to use the platform – six times higher than the user growth rate compared to 2019. Petition creation increased by 227%, and people supporting campaigns also increased by 1060% during this period.

UK in top ten for growth

The UK is in the top ten countries with the highest civic engagement index, alongside South Africa, Japan, Canada, United States, Peru, Malaysia, South Korea, Philippines and New Zealand.

It comes in at number six, and has seen petition growth of 118.94% in the last seven months, alongside signature growth of 115.63%, and user base growth of 19.79%.

Global averages

Overall, in 22 of the 25 top countries, Change.org Foundation, which built the Index, saw a huge increase in support of petitions compared to 2019, with a global average increase of 81% in people joining or supporting a petition.

In 23 out of the 25 countries, the number of petitions created increased dramatically, with a global average increase of 80%, while in 10 of the 25 countries, the number of petitions created in the past seven months doubled compared to the last year.

User growth has also increased across all 25 countries, at an average of nearly 33%.

Preethi Herman, Global Executive Director at Change.org Foundation said: