Fundraising salaries see small increase for third consecutive year

Fundraising salaries rose 1% for the third year running last year, according to the Kage Partnership’s Fundraising Salary Survey 2017.

The survey reports increases in 8 out of 14 categories, with only one category showing no change, and the largest salary increases seen in the events manager, and community manager categories, which rose 7% and 5% respectively.

Average increases were once again higher in the manager category, while director/head of fundraising level showed a 3% increase.

As in the last few years, more jobs were available, with Kage Partnership reporting a 23% increase in the number of roles it handled last year. 2016 saw more candidates available at manager level but filling jobs across the board at officer level proved difficult. Some categories, including individual giving, major donors, and trusts also struggled to find candidates, with some positions taking time to fill as a result. A willingness in the sector to appoint candidates with commercial sector experience was seen, as was more covering of work internally, and use of interim solutions to solve staffing requirements.

Salaries:

Junior

Fundraising assistant: £21-24k (£22.5k average)

Officer/ Executive/Senior Executive

Corporate fundraiser: £26.5-34k (£30k average)

Trust fundraiser: £23.5-34.5k (£29.5k average)

Major donor fundraiser: £25.5k-34k (£30k average)

Events fundraiser: £23.5k-30.5k) £27k average)

Community/Regional fundraiser: £24.5k-31.5k (£28k average)

Direct marketing executive: £26.5k-35k (£29k average)

Manager

Corporate Fundraising Manager: £30-54.5k (£39k average)

Trust Fundraising Manager: £31-51k (£38k average)

Major Donor Fundraising Manager: £30-59k (£39k average)

Events Fundraising Manager £32-57.5k (£39k average)

Community/Regional Fundraising Manager £30-57.5k (£40.5k average)

Direct Marketing Manager £30-48k (£39k average)

Senior

Director/head of fundraising: £47.5-65k (£56.5k average)

The figures are compiled from data on 370 fundraising vacancies, with 148 charities registered in the last 12 months (January-December 2016). Last year, salaries also rose by 1%, with increases in seven of 14 categories.