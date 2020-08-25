£30,000 grants available to infrastructure charities from Lloyds Bank Foundation

Lloyds Bank Foundation has opened an Infrastructure Fund offering grants of £30,000 for local and regional infrastructure organisations.

This is a one-off fund aimed at providing funding for core costs to local and regional infrastructure organisations as part of Lloyds Bank Foundation‘s response to Covid-19, and launched ‘in recognition of both the vital role of infrastructure and the impact they’re seeing on their own finances and ways of working during the crisis’. A total of £480,000 is available and the Foundation anticipates making 16 grants of £30,000 each. Grants can be used over 1-2 years.

A quarter of the grants for the programme will be ring-fenced for infrastructure organisations that are specifically supporting Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic-led charities and that are led by members of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities. The Foundation states that as with its COVID Recovery Fund, this ring-fencing ‘recognises the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities alongside years of underinvestment in these infrastructure charities’.

The funding is also only available to infrastructure organisations in certain geographical areas in England and Wales, selected as those areas that face particularly acute challenges.

The funding aims to provide some space for infrastructure organisations to reflect and adapt to the new environment, through their advocacy work but also developing their financial sustainability. To support this, the Foundation will provide additional non-financial support to grant holders through access to development support through its Enhance programme, as well as peer support and learning opportunities.

The closing date for applications is 5 pm on 9 October 2020. More information on the criteria for applying, and how to do so is available here.