Funding news round up: what’s available & what’s been awarded

Applications are currently open for a number of funds, including one to help regenerate high streets from Historic England, and one from Allchurches Trust to help churches and Christian organisations connect with children and young people, and their families. Here’s a short round up of some of the opportunities, as well funds recently awarded.

Funds available

Launching today, our new scheme will provide £44 million to revitalise our struggling #HistoricHighStreets Expressions of interest now welcome https://t.co/Xo4OgMpQ2K pic.twitter.com/5LzFsjzyTb — Historic England (@HistoricEngland) May 18, 2019

Historic England seeks Expressions of Interest for high street regeneration fund

Historic England is inviting Expressions of Interest for its £44m high street regeneration fund. The High Streets Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ) scheme launched this month and will see Historic England work with partners to find new ways to champion and revive historic high streets in a four-year programme of physical improvements, community engagement and cultural activities.

The scheme will give councils, businesses and community groups access to expert advice and investment to bring historic buildings back into use and support historic high streets to adapt to the challenges they face. Grants of between £250,000 and £2m are available to set up four-year partnerships beginning April 2020 for HSHAZ schemes to deliver physical improvements and cultural and community activities to regenerate a historic high street or town centre.

Not-for-profit organisations such as local authorities, charitable trusts, or other public sector organisations can apply, as can partnerships led by not-for-profit organisations that can demonstrate capacity to deliver.

Stage one is to submit Expressions of Interest with a deadline of noon on 12 July. Successful applicants will then be invited to develop a full programme design.

We're delighted to announce the launch of our new grants programme, Growing Lives; supporting churches and charities to connect with young people. Grants up to £25,000 are available, even if you've had one from us in the last 2 years! More details here https://t.co/zYEQvJApG2 pic.twitter.com/AFsy4pMhMS — Allchurches Trust (@AllchurchesT) May 20, 2019

Allchurches Trust launches Growing Lives grants programme

Allchurches Trust has launched a new grants programme – Growing Lives – aimed at helping churches and Christian organisations throughout the UK and Ireland connect with children and young people and forge lasting links with families in their local area.

Grants of up to £25,000 are available, and the amount received will depend upon the cost of the project and level of need in the community, ranging from 10% of project cost through to 80%. Funding can be applied for under the Growing Lives programme even if the applicant has received a grant from Allchurches Trust within the last two years.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis by the Trust. It is likely that two tranches of applications will be considered and awarded in 2019; in July and November.

Maidenhead Festival receives £5,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust https://t.co/XDfcn7LhXn — MaidenheadAdvertiser (@MaidenheadAds) April 24, 2019

Deadline approaching for applications to Louis Baylis Charitable Trust

Maidenhead’s The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust is offering grants to charities and good causes with a deadline for applications of 9 June. Twice a year the trust distributes between £250,000 and £300,000 to local good causes and some national charities. The last round of donations was made in November 2018. Recently the trust has also distributed some major donations using unspent accumulated reserves.

Charitable organisations can apply for a grant by filling out an application form online at www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/980/apply-for-a-grant. Louis Baylis was editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser and established the trust in 1962. Since then the Advertiser has given more than £6million of its profits to help good causes.

Partnering with The Outward Bound Trust – an educational charity that helps young people to defy limitations through adventure – North Face will be enabling thousands of young people to experience exploration in the UK through a series of events and act… https://t.co/MMYNtlDF30 — OutwardBoundBCB (@OutwardBoundBCB) May 20, 2019

The North Face launches Explore Fund in Europe

The North Face has opened its Explore Fund in Europe, offering funding to charitable partners who strive to help everyone from any background get out and explore. The Explore Fund is being rolled out across Europe, starting with the UK, Germany and Italy. In the UK, the brand has announced it is partnering with The Outward Bound Trust. With the Trust, it has launched a campaign to give more children from diverse backgrounds opportunities to experience outdoor activities and adventure.

Funds awarded

Greenham Trust awards three projects funding in Pitch to the Panel finale

Greenham Trust’s six shortlisted Pitch to the Panel finalists took to the stage on Wednesday 8 May for the event finale, with three projects awarded a share of £100,000 funding. Friends of Castle School (pictured) received £30,000 for its all-weather outdoor sports track for children with complex learning difficulties, Age Concern Newbury & District (Fair Close Centre) were also awarded £30,000 towards the lease and costs of a driver for a new minibus, and West Berkshire League of Friends received £40,000 towards a new portable liver scanner for the Community Hospital that will allow assessment of patients who are at risk of liver cirrhosis. More information on the funding Greenham Trust provides and how to apply is available on its site.

Waitrose & Partners reveals winners of £1million fund to fight plastic pollution

Waitrose & Partners has announced the five projects it will award its £1million plastic pollution fighting fund to. 150 groups applied for the fund, eight were selected to present to the panel, and five organisations have been awarded grants. Plan Plastic – The Million Pound Challenge will award the money, over one year, to Blue Marine Foundation and its SAFEGEAR initiative, Onion Collective and Biohm for the creation of their plastic biorecycling facility, Women’s Environmental Network for its ‘Plastic-Free Periods’ campaign, Plymouth Marine Laboratory for its project Mussel Power, and Youth Hostel Association for its Message in a Bottle campaign (pictured) to eradicate single-use plastic bottles.