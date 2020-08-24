Zoom ticketing platform lets event holders sell tickets & collect donations

After Facebook’s announcement that Page owners can now run paid-for online events, a ticketing platform has launched to help holders of events on Zoom collect payment or donations.

Tixoom is integrated with Zoom and has been reviewed and accepted into its official marketplace for third-party apps. Event holders can set their own ticket prices in a number of currencies including the UK Pound, and participants can pay securely with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit and debit cards with Tixoom a Verified Stripe Partner.

With many events moving online during the Covid-19 pandemic, Tixoom has launched with the aim of simplifying the transaction process. Tixoom is accessed through Zoom and works with its free accounts. Event holders can choose whether to sell fixed price tickets or accept donations with all payments processed via Stripe, and Tixoom provides a customisable event page to share. While there is no subscription or ongoing contract fees, there is a 3% fee for each ticket sold through the platform as well as the payment processing fee.

Tixoom founder and CEO Adam Stamper commented:

“It feels like the whole world has moved their education and entertainment onto Zoom® but there was no easy replacement for collecting small amounts of cash from participants. We’re thrilled that Stripe have endorsed our goal of helping creators and teachers continue to get paid after switching their events online.”

Facebook announced last week that Page owners can now create an online event, set a price, promote the event, collect payment and host the event, all from one place, currently on Facebook Live.