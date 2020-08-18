Facebook adds option for Page owners to run paid for online events

Facebook Page owners can now earn money from online events held on the platform.

Facebook’s Fidji Simo, Vice President, Head of Facebook App, announced late last week in a post that Page owners can now create an online event, set a price, promote the event, collect payment and host the event, all from the one place.

At the moment Page owners can host these events on Facebook Live, and Facebook is currently testing paid events with Messenger Rooms for smaller, more personal and interactive gatherings.

The option to create live paid for events is available in 20 countries for now, including the UK. Page owners must comply with Facebook’s partner monetisation policies to run a paid for event.

To help smaller organisations and creators struggling with the impact of Covid-19, Facebook has also stated that it will not collect any fees from paid online events for at least the next year. For transactions on the web, and on Android in countries where it has rolled out Facebook Pay, small businesses will keep 100% of the revenue they generate from paid online events.

However, according to Simo, although it has asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax or allow Facebook Pay so far it has declined, so small organisations using iOS will only be paid 70% of their revenue.