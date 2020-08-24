Post-lockdown Covid surge sees charity swim event cancelled

This year’s Children with Cancer UK Swim Serpentine event has been cancelled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases seen post-lockdown and the uncertain current situation.

It had been hoped that the event, scheduled for 26 September, would be able to ahead with the addition of social distancing measures. However, the cancellation was announced in a message to participants on 20 August. The message, from the Children with Cancer UK Swim Serpentine team, also said that the event would be back in 2021, and that this year’s participants would be contacted in October with an option to roll over their entry to next year’s event or to receive their entry fee back in full.

2019’s event was the fourth annual Swim Serpentine, with Children with Cancer UK its headline partner for the first time. A record number of more than 6,000 swimmers took part, and the charity was set to be headline partner again this year.

Commenting on the cancellation, Mark Brider CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said the charity was naturally disappointed that the cancellation was necessary and that the event had been expected to raise over £123,000 for it this year: