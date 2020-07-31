Mary Berry launches National Garden Scheme’s Great British Garden Party

The National Garden Scheme is calling on people to host events in their gardens this summer to raise funds for the nursing charities it supports.

Launched by Mary Berry, The Great British Garden Party asks people to host events during the week of 14-20 September, or whenever they can, with resources available from August.

Events could be anything from an al fresco lunch, an afternoon tea party, prosecco by candlelight or a plant sale.

More information, including invitations and posters as well as menu and party ideas from Mary Berry and other supporting celebrities will be available online from 10 August, and NGS just asks people to register their interest and sign up to host an event on its site.

Launching the event, Mary Berry said:

“Gardens, allotments and balconies became havens for millions of people during the long weeks of lockdown. They have provided us with relief from stress, anxiety and isolation and shown us the importance of a breath of fresh air. At the same time, the nursing charities supported by the National Garden Scheme, like Marie Curie and the Queen’s Nursing Institute, have been heroically on the front line of the pandemic. “The Great British Garden Party is a wonderful opportunity to share your own outdoor space – whatever it’s like – to remind yourself what a huge comfort it has been in recent months and to share those memories with friends, family and neighbours. Every penny will help, big or small.”

George Plumptre, Chief Executive of the National Garden Scheme added:

“Coronavirus has brought terrible challenges and real tragedy for many people. In the face of such adversity our gardens have assumed a wholly new importance and we want to capture this while it is still fresh in everyone’s minds. At the same time, the nursing charities that the National Garden Scheme supports have made a formidable – but largely unsung – contribution through the pandemic and we want everyone to join us in thanking them.”

Main image: Narratives / styling by Selina Lake. Photo by Sussie Bell