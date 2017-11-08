A flurry of Santa Dashes for Christmas 2017

Our Christmas countdown is underway, and with only 46 sleeps to go, here is a selection of the Santas Runs and Dashes taking place in December for a range of charities up and down the country. And if this isn’t enough for you, find more listed – or list yours – on the Santa Dash website.

Acorns

This is the 10th anniversary of Acorns Santa Run in Birmingham, which this year takes place on 2 December in Cannon Hill Park. The event offers a leisurely 2k stroll or a 5k route. The charity will also be holding a second Santa Run in Walsall Aboretum on 3 December. To encourage people to fundraise, the charity is offering to give Super Santas who raise £100 their registration fee back.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is calling on runners of all abilities in the capital to suit up as Santa and run its third annual London Santa Dash on Sunday 3 December to raise funds to support the hospital’s dedicated play team. The event will see thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus merrily make their way around a 5k or 10k course, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital. Participants of all ages and abilities can join the London Santa Dash to jingle their way around Clapham Common and the charity is asking each Santa to try and raise £150.

Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice

This year’s Blackpool Santa Dash on 3 December is aiming to raise £30,000 to help Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice. This event has seen over 3,000 people participate over the last six years, raising more than £150,000 for the charities through sponsorship and entry fees. It invites all ages to run, jog or walk the approximately 3k route in Santa suits from The Sandcastle to Central Pier and back.

27 days to go until our Santa Dash! 🎅🏻🏃❤️ There's still plenty of time to register! Please go to https://t.co/fNxz9aFr1B to sign up today! pic.twitter.com/2t7IklOrP9 — Welsh Hearts (@WelshHearts) November 6, 2017

Welsh Hearts

Also on the 3 December is the Cardiff Santa and Elf Dash for Welsh Hearts. This is a festive life saving 5k dash, walk, jog or run around Mermaid Quay and Cardiff Bay to raise funds towards the charity’s Heart Screening Wales Programme and to place defibrillators throughout Wales. Last year 2,437 Santas and Elfs, Snowmen, Turkeys and various other characters took part.

Bloodwise

Ok, strictly speaking this isn’t a Santa Dash, but Bloodwise’s Reindeer Run on 3 December is just as festive. It takes place in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park, and asks people to run or walk 1.5k, 5k or 10k to raise at least £50 each for research and vital support for people affected by leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related blood disorders.

Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society is the headline charity for this year’s Do it for Charity Santa Run, which takes place on 3 December in London’s Victoria Park, and is expected to see over 4,000 Santas take part for a range of charities. This is the event’s ninth year, and other charities include Magic Breakfast, Mind, and the Teenage Cancer Trust. A 5k and 10k route are both on offer, as well as a Mini Santa Run for children under eight, which takes place before the main event. Santas are asked to raise at least £100 for their chosen charity.

Lord Mayor’s Appeal Charity

Santa in the City is back on 6 December with charity partner Lord Mayor’s Appeal Charity. An evening run, the 5k event starts at 7pm in Paternoster Square by St Paul’s Cathedral, and takes its Santas across Millennium Bridge, along the South Bank, over Southwark Bridge, past the Tower of London and Tower Bridge and then through the City to the finish in Paternoster Square. Participants can run for fun, for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal Charity, or for another charity.

Enjoy some extra mince pies guilt-free having taken part in our Devizes Santa Run in your free Santa suit! Sign up: https://t.co/5fQjNE0CFs pic.twitter.com/W55vo2qeDK — Julia's House (@Julias_House) October 28, 2017

Julia’s House

Julia’s House is having its Santa Run in Devizes, Wiltshire on 10 December. This will be the second year for the event, and Santas can choose from a 1.5k, 3k or 5k route around the town.

Are you ready? Alice Charity’s annual Santa Dash will be taking place this Dec 10th, Hanley Park. Book your place: https://t.co/8FAVAqZaZL pic.twitter.com/Fllx4WXtoq — Alice Charity (@_alicecharity) November 3, 2017

Alice Charity

Alice Charity’s Santa Dash takes place on 10 December in Stoke on Trent, and is a 5k, fully marshalled fun run in the city’s Hanley Park with snow promised at the finish line. The event will be presented by the charity’s Patron and Paralympian medallist, Ian Marsden and will help vulnerable children living in Stoke and Newcastle.

Brainwave

Brainwave’s Santa Dash takes place on 12 December with a 5k route starting from London’s Spitalfields Market. A Dash for grown-up Santas only, this route takes participants past landmarks including St. Paul’s Cathedral and Gherkin before heading back towards the finish line where they will be greeted with a medal and a celebratory drink on SOMA’s Scandinavian terrace.

