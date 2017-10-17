Snailspace trail launches as follow-up to Snowdogs by the Sea for Martlets

Martlets Hospice has launched its follow-up sculpture trail to 2016’s Snowdogs by the Sea, which will see giant snails in locations across Brighton & Hove in Autumn 2018.

Snailspace was launched by DJ and local business owner, Norman Cook (AKA Fatboy Slim) on 12 October, with three giant snails, two decorated by artists, unveiled before an audience of businesses, artists and community groups. With the hashtag #BeMoreSnail, Snailspace follows up Snowdogs by the Sea, which raised £310,000 for Martlets and contributed in excess of £10m to the local economy. Martlets is again working with Wild in Art for the trail.

In total there will be 50 giant snails available for sponsorship in locations around the city, and a number of businesses, including Brighton Marina, British Airways i360, Griffith Smith Farrington Webb LLP, Salt Rooms, and Visit Brighton have already pledged their support. Martlets is looking for more snail sponsors, as well as a Snailspace ‘Presenting Partner’, and a sponsor for the Learning Programme. Further information is available on the Snailspace website.

Imelda Glackin, CEO Martlets said:

“The snail sculpture resonates wonderfully with the work we do at Martlets. Our hospice care helps people do the things they love with the time they have. In this fast-paced city it’s often hard to remember to slow down and appreciate the things in life that make us smile. The strikingly painted snails across our city will be a constant reminder to take a moment to enjoy the time we have with the people we share our lives with.” “The snail also carries its home wherever it goes. It’s a comforting reminder that being home or feeling at home is incredibly important to the patients and families we help and support.”

That's right – we're saying #BeMoreSnail! Who wouldn't want to be more like this little guy?! pic.twitter.com/RflMiwSZh7 — Snailspace Brighton (@snailspacebh) October 12, 2017

