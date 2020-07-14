Master’s Research Scholarships offered to explore social history of Everton & Everton in the Community charity

Everton Football Club and Liverpool Hope University are offering two two-year Master’s Research Scholarships to explore the social history of Everton and its charity Everton in the Community.

An MRes in the History of Everton, The People’s Club, and an MRes in the History of Everton in the Community, Sport at the Service of Humanity are both available. Each scholarship will cover the course fees of £5,200, plus reasonable research expenses, and will begin in September 2020.

Candidates for the scholarships are asked to submit proposals that embrace the social impact of Everton and its charity, or that seek to unearth untold stories and offer new perspectives on the history of both the Club and its charity’s history.

As well as producing a dissertation of around 30,000 words, each scholar will also write a 6,000-word chapter to be published in a new book exploring Everton’s social history and its impact on the wider community.

The scholarships will be awarded following a competitive application process open to anyone with a 2:1 undergraduate degree (BA) in History or History and another subject – either achieved, or predicted if currently in final year university study. Brief expressions of interest should be sent to Associate Professor Bryce Evans by Friday 4 September 2020, and more information is available on the university’s site.

Everton Chief Executive Officer Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale is currently Liverpool Hope University’s Visiting Professor in Sport at the Service of Humanity.

She said:

“What the scholarships are offering is far more than a study of the game. It is an opportunity to truly understand what makes Everton ‘The People’s Club’, and offer new perspectives on football’s wider role in social history. “Over the last three decades, our charity has been delivering programmes that create positive socio-economic change and offer life-changing – and often life-saving – assistance for many participants. None more so than through our recent Blue Family campaign, the first initiative established by a Premier League club to support its community through the coronavirus pandemic. “We are also delighted to be helping two researchers in their careers by providing full-fee scholarships and the opportunity for publication.”

The scholarships form part of Liverpool Hope University’s partnership with Everton Football Club, established in 2016, and will be overseen by Associate Professor Bryce Evans, a specialist in modern history based in the History and Politics department.

The recipients will undertake one taught methodologies module as part of the Liverpool Hope History Masters programme, with the onus of the course on research and writing. The scholarship will run from the commencement of MRes studies in September 2020 to September 2021.