Initiative launches to support community & university research collaborations

The National Coordinating Centre Public Engagement (NCCPE) has launched the Community University Partnership Initiative (CUPI), which offers support and funding to help community organisations and university researchers create research collaborations.

Funded by Power to Change and the Arts and Humanities Research Council, CUPI will support community-based organisations and businesses seeking to make a difference in their community. This could include by providing services, running local facilities, connecting people, and encouraging and supporting participation in public life.

CUPI gives community organisations and universities the opportunity to meet to explore if and how they could work together. Potential partnerships can then apply for small grants to help cover the cost of exploring their ideas to develop research projects together. This is followed by the opportunity for partnerships to apply for funding to take their projects forward, with support from the NCCPE to help identify additional potential funding sources.

Regional networking events are hosted by the NCCPE to bring together university researchers and community organisations based in these areas, with individuals from community organisations and universities applying to participate.

At each event, grants of £500 to £1,000 can be bid for by teams of community partners and academics to enable them to fine-tune their plans and put together follow-up funding bids. Teams can then bid for a second pot of money of up to £5,000 to either develop or deliver their project, with unsuccessful bidders offered support to find alternative funding routes to support their partnership.

Applications are now invited for two upcoming events, with further locations to be announced.

Bristol – Thursday 22nd March at Knowle West Media Centre

Manchester – Tuesday 17th April at St Thomas Centre

More information is available on the NCCPE site.

